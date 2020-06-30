B2B Software Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 39.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in March 2020 up 39.09% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 45.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

B2B Software shares closed at 8.09 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)