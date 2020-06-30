B2B Software Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 39.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B2B Software Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in March 2020 up 39.09% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 up 45.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.
B2B Software shares closed at 8.09 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|B2B Software Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.87
|2.53
|2.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.87
|2.53
|2.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|0.54
|0.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.97
|1.37
|1.87
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.59
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.17
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.77
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.37
|0.36
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.41
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.41
|-0.19
|Tax
|0.07
|0.06
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.35
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.35
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|11.59
|11.59
|11.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.30
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.30
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.30
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.30
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
