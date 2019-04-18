B2B Software Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in March 2019 up 4.77% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 11.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

B2B Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2018.

B2B Software shares closed at 9.00 on April 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.98% returns over the last 6 months and -46.08% over the last 12 months.