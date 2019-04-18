App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

B2B Software Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B2B Software Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in March 2019 up 4.77% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 11.98% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

B2B Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2018.

B2B Software shares closed at 9.00 on April 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.98% returns over the last 6 months and -46.08% over the last 12 months.

B2B Software Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.07 1.68 1.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.07 1.68 1.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.33 0.09 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.87 1.32 1.79
Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 -- 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 0.24 -0.23
Other Income 0.33 0.15 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.39 -0.09
Interest -- 0.14 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 0.25 -0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 0.25 -0.09
Tax -0.05 0.05 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 0.20 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 0.20 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 11.59 11.59 11.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.18 -0.10
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.18 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- 0.18 -0.10
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.18 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 18, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #B2B Software #B2B Software Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results

