B2B Software Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B2B Software Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in June 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 8.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

B2B Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

B2B Software shares closed at 29.19 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.