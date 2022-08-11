B2B Software Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 24.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in June 2022 down 24.26% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 85.08% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 85.9% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.

B2B Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

B2B Software shares closed at 29.10 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.95% over the last 12 months.