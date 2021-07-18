B2B Software Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 38.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in June 2021 up 38.61% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 96.19% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021 up 77.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2020.

B2B Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

B2B Software shares closed at 45.35 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 221.86% returns over the last 6 months and 534.27% over the last 12 months.