B2B Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 23.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in December 2022 down 23.11% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 14.63% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.