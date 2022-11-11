English
    B2B Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B2B Software Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in September 2022 up 6.27% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 36.52% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 37.37% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

    B2B Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

    B2B Software shares closed at 27.50 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.10% returns over the last 6 months and -16.41% over the last 12 months.

    B2B Software Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.104.044.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.104.044.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.200.390.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.03-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.642.832.74
    Depreciation0.020.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.890.700.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.330.130.79
    Other Income0.270.020.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.600.150.97
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.600.150.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.600.150.97
    Tax0.180.010.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.420.140.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.420.140.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.420.140.66
    Equity Share Capital11.5911.5911.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.120.57
    Diluted EPS0.360.120.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.120.57
    Diluted EPS0.360.120.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 07:10 pm