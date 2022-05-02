B2B Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore in March 2022 up 18.93% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 50.27% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 80.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

B2B Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

B2B Software shares closed at 36.80 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.98% returns over the last 6 months and 81.28% over the last 12 months.