B2B Software Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore, up 46.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B2B Software Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore in March 2020 up 46.72% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 64.36% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020 up 160% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019.
B2B Software shares closed at 8.09 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|B2B Software Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.73
|3.34
|2.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.73
|3.34
|2.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|0.54
|0.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.74
|2.08
|2.23
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|0.42
|-0.18
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|1.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.26
|-1.17
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.17
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|0.43
|-0.84
|Interest
|0.43
|--
|-0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.43
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.43
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.07
|0.06
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.38
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.38
|-0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.05
|0.38
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|11.59
|11.59
|11.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-2.43
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.33
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.33
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.33
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.33
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am