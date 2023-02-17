B2B Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 9.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 1.98% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.