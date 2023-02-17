English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    B2B Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B2B Software Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 9.11% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 1.98% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    B2B Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

    B2B Software shares closed at 26.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.82% returns over the last 6 months and -34.82% over the last 12 months.

    B2B Software Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.305.105.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.305.105.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.431.201.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.020.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.382.642.83
    Depreciation0.030.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.750.890.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.330.92
    Other Income0.290.270.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.600.99
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.000.600.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.000.600.99
    Tax0.190.180.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.810.420.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.810.420.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.810.420.74
    Equity Share Capital11.5911.5911.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.360.64
    Diluted EPS0.700.360.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.360.64
    Diluted EPS0.700.360.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #B2B Software #B2B Software Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am