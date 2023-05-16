English
    B. N. Rathi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B. N. Rathi Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2023 down 2.24% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 56.38% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2023 up 66.33% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2022.

    B. N. Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2022.

    B. N. Rathi shares closed at 40.20 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.44% over the last 12 months.

    B. N. Rathi Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1410.1110.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1410.1110.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.811.671.40
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.886.808.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.371.540.56
    Other Income1.801.571.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.173.111.88
    Interest0.380.480.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.782.631.47
    Exceptional Items-0.25----
    P/L Before Tax2.532.631.47
    Tax0.850.650.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.681.981.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.681.981.08
    Equity Share Capital8.408.408.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.002.361.89
    Diluted EPS2.002.361.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.002.361.89
    Diluted EPS2.002.361.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

