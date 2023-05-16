B. N. Rathi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2023 down 2.24% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 56.38% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2023 up 66.33% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2022.

B. N. Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2022.

B. N. Rathi shares closed at 40.20 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.44% over the last 12 months.