B. N. Rathi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, up 1.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in June 2023 up 1.31% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2023 up 21.96% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

B. N. Rathi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2022.

B. N. Rathi shares closed at 42.30 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.32% returns over the last 6 months and 27.22% over the last 12 months.