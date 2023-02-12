B. N. Rathi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 9.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 41.76% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2021.