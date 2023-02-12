B. N. Rathi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 9.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 41.76% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2021.

B. N. Rathi EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2021.

B. N. Rathi shares closed at 39.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.43% over the last 12 months.