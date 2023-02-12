English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    B. N. Rathi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, up 3.48% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B. N. Rathi Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 9.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 up 41.76% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2021.

    B. N. Rathi Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1110.019.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1110.019.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.671.501.36
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.806.587.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.541.841.02
    Other Income1.571.531.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.113.372.20
    Interest0.480.560.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.632.801.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.632.801.87
    Tax0.650.690.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.982.121.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.982.121.40
    Equity Share Capital8.408.405.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.522.78
    Diluted EPS2.362.522.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.522.78
    Diluted EPS2.362.522.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited