B. N. Rathi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore in December 2022 up 5.99% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 59.72% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.