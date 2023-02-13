B. N. Rathi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore in December 2022 up 5.99% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 59.72% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

B. N. Rathi EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.80 in December 2021.

B. N. Rathi shares closed at 39.05 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -12.54% over the last 12 months.