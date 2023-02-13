English
    B. N. Rathi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B. N. Rathi Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore in December 2022 up 5.99% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 59.72% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

    B. N. Rathi Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.2810.019.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.2810.019.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.160.08--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.521.44
    Depreciation0.100.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.986.457.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.681.860.87
    Other Income1.661.551.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.343.412.14
    Interest0.480.560.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.872.851.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.872.851.80
    Tax0.710.690.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.152.161.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.152.161.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.152.161.35
    Equity Share Capital8.408.405.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.5726.80
    Diluted EPS2.562.5726.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.5726.80
    Diluted EPS2.562.5726.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
