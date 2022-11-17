 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B C Power Contr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 93.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in September 2022 down 93.56% from Rs. 42.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 1157.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 281.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.95 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.

B C Power Controls
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.75 21.67 42.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.75 21.67 42.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.82 1.52 19.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 17.39 18.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.54 -0.23 2.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.19 0.27
Depreciation 0.03 0.01 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.50 1.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 2.29 0.03
Other Income 0.01 0.17 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 2.46 0.05
Interest -- 0.45 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.39 2.01 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.39 2.01 -0.04
Tax 0.10 0.51 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 1.50 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 1.50 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 11.76 11.76 11.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.26 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.26 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.26 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.26 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm