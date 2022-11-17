B C Power Contr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 93.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in September 2022 down 93.56% from Rs. 42.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 1157.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 281.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.
B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.95 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|B C Power Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.75
|21.67
|42.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.75
|21.67
|42.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.82
|1.52
|19.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.32
|17.39
|18.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.54
|-0.23
|2.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.19
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.50
|1.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|2.29
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.17
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|2.46
|0.05
|Interest
|--
|0.45
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.39
|2.01
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.39
|2.01
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.10
|0.51
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.30
|1.50
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.30
|1.50
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.76
|11.76
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.26
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.26
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.26
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.26
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited