B C Power Contr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 93.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in September 2022 down 93.56% from Rs. 42.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 1157.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 281.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.95 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.