    B C Power Contr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 93.56% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in September 2022 down 93.56% from Rs. 42.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 1157.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 281.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.95 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.

    B C Power Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.7521.6742.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.7521.6742.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.821.5219.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.3217.3918.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.54-0.232.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.190.27
    Depreciation0.030.010.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.501.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.382.290.03
    Other Income0.010.170.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.392.460.05
    Interest--0.450.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.392.01-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.392.01-0.04
    Tax0.100.51-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.301.50-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.301.50-0.03
    Equity Share Capital11.7611.7611.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.26-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.050.26-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.26-0.01
    Diluted EPS0.050.26-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #B C Power Contr #B C Power Controls #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm