B C Power Contr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in March 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 81.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 78.18% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.45 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.42% returns over the last 6 months and -11.88% over the last 12 months.