B C Power Contr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in March 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 81.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 78.18% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.45 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.42% returns over the last 6 months and -11.88% over the last 12 months.
|B C Power Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.79
|61.54
|6.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.79
|61.54
|6.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.24
|5.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.83
|60.22
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.93
|0.27
|1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.21
|0.21
|Depreciation
|--
|0.03
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.86
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.72
|-1.30
|-1.12
|Other Income
|2.48
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-1.22
|-1.10
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-1.22
|-1.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-1.22
|-1.12
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.28
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.93
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.93
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|13.96
|13.96
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited