English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    B C Power Contr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, up 15.7% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in March 2023 up 15.7% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 81.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 78.18% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.45 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.42% returns over the last 6 months and -11.88% over the last 12 months.

    B C Power Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.7961.546.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.7961.546.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.245.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.8360.22--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.930.271.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.210.21
    Depreciation--0.03--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.860.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.72-1.30-1.12
    Other Income2.480.080.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-1.22-1.10
    Interest0.00--0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.25-1.22-1.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.25-1.22-1.12
    Tax-0.08-0.28-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.93-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.93-0.88
    Equity Share Capital13.9613.9611.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.14-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.14-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.14-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.14-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #B C Power Contr #B C Power Controls #Cables - Power & Others #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am