B C Power Contr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.70 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.70 crore in June 2023 up 32.48% from Rs. 21.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 30.74% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 down 43.72% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

B C Power Contr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 3.78 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.