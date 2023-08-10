English
    B C Power Contr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.70 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.70 crore in June 2023 up 32.48% from Rs. 21.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 30.74% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 down 43.72% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

    B C Power Contr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

    B C Power Contr shares closed at 3.78 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

    B C Power Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.707.7921.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.707.7921.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0615.8317.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.93-5.93-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.160.19
    Depreciation----0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.450.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.39-2.722.29
    Other Income--2.480.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.39-0.242.46
    Interest--0.000.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.39-0.252.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.39-0.252.01
    Tax0.35-0.080.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.04-0.161.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.04-0.161.50
    Equity Share Capital13.9613.9611.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.020.26
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.020.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.15-0.020.26
    Diluted EPS0.15-0.020.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

