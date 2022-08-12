B C Power Contr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.67 crore, down 39.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.67 crore in June 2022 down 39.6% from Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 up 88.77% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 up 104.13% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.

B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.