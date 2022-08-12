 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B C Power Contr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.67 crore, down 39.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.67 crore in June 2022 down 39.6% from Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 up 88.77% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 up 104.13% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.

B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.

B C Power Controls
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.67 6.73 35.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.67 6.73 35.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.52 5.39 18.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.39 -- 8.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 1.38 6.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.21 0.21
Depreciation 0.01 -- 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.87 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.29 -1.12 1.15
Other Income 0.17 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.46 -1.10 1.15
Interest 0.45 0.01 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.01 -1.12 1.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.01 -1.12 1.06
Tax 0.51 -0.23 0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.50 -0.88 0.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.50 -0.88 0.80
Equity Share Capital 11.76 11.76 11.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -0.15 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.26 -0.15 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -0.15 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.26 -0.15 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
