B C Power Contr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.67 crore, down 39.6% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.67 crore in June 2022 down 39.6% from Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 up 88.77% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 up 104.13% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.
B C Power Contr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.
B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.
|B C Power Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.67
|6.73
|35.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.67
|6.73
|35.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.52
|5.39
|18.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.39
|--
|8.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|1.38
|6.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.21
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.87
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.29
|-1.12
|1.15
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.46
|-1.10
|1.15
|Interest
|0.45
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.01
|-1.12
|1.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.01
|-1.12
|1.06
|Tax
|0.51
|-0.23
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.50
|-0.88
|0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.50
|-0.88
|0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|11.76
|11.76
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|-0.15
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|-0.15
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|-0.15
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|-0.15
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited