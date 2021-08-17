B C Power Contr Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore, up 50.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.87 crore in June 2021 up 50.65% from Rs. 23.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021 down 25.37% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021 down 24.84% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2020.

B C Power Contr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 3.88 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -30.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.95% over the last 12 months.