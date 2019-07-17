B C Power Contr Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.91 crore, down 45.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.91 crore in June 2019 down 45.37% from Rs. 151.78 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2019 down 32.71% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2019 down 12.59% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2018.

B C Power Contr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2018.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 45.50 on July 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.14% returns over the last 6 months and 27.27% over the last 12 months.