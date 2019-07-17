B C Power Contr Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.91 crore, down 45.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.91 crore in June 2019 down 45.37% from Rs. 151.78 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2019 down 32.71% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2019 down 12.59% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2018.
B C Power Contr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2018.
B C Power Contr shares closed at 45.50 on July 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.14% returns over the last 6 months and 27.27% over the last 12 months.
|B C Power Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.91
|87.33
|151.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.91
|87.33
|151.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.18
|33.33
|41.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|48.91
|58.80
|72.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.58
|-6.44
|33.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.24
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.16
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|1.65
|1.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.26
|-0.42
|2.47
|Other Income
|0.13
|1.23
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.38
|0.81
|2.72
|Interest
|1.08
|0.38
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.30
|0.43
|1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.30
|0.43
|1.92
|Tax
|0.44
|0.15
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.87
|0.28
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.87
|0.28
|1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|11.76
|11.76
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.05
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.05
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.05
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.05
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited