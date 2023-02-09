 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B C Power Contr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.54 crore, up 190.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.54 crore in December 2022 up 190.61% from Rs. 21.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 155.49% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 159.2% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

B C Power Controls
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.54 2.75 21.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.54 2.75 21.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.24 0.82 22.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.22 0.32 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.27 0.54 -0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.20 0.23
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.86 0.45 1.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 0.38 -2.00
Other Income 0.08 0.01 3.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.22 0.39 1.97
Interest -- -- 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.22 0.39 1.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.22 0.39 1.89
Tax -0.28 0.10 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.93 0.30 1.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.93 0.30 1.68
Equity Share Capital 13.96 11.76 11.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.05 0.29
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.05 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.05 0.29
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.05 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited