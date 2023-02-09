B C Power Contr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.54 crore, up 190.61% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.54 crore in December 2022 up 190.61% from Rs. 21.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 155.49% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 159.2% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.31 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -32.87% over the last 12 months.
|B C Power Controls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.54
|2.75
|21.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.54
|2.75
|21.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.24
|0.82
|22.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|60.22
|0.32
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|0.54
|-0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.20
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|0.45
|1.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|0.38
|-2.00
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.01
|3.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|0.39
|1.97
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|0.39
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|0.39
|1.89
|Tax
|-0.28
|0.10
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.93
|0.30
|1.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.93
|0.30
|1.68
|Equity Share Capital
|13.96
|11.76
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.05
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.05
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.05
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.05
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited