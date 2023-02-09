B C Power Contr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.54 crore, up 190.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.54 crore in December 2022 up 190.61% from Rs. 21.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 155.49% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 159.2% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

B C Power Contr shares closed at 4.31 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -32.87% over the last 12 months.