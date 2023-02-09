English
    B C Power Contr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.54 crore, up 190.61% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B C Power Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.54 crore in December 2022 up 190.61% from Rs. 21.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 155.49% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 159.2% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

    B C Power Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.542.7521.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.542.7521.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.240.8222.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.220.32--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.270.54-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.200.23
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.860.451.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.300.38-2.00
    Other Income0.080.013.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.220.391.97
    Interest----0.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.220.391.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.220.391.89
    Tax-0.280.100.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.930.301.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.930.301.68
    Equity Share Capital13.9611.7611.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.050.29
    Diluted EPS-0.140.050.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.050.29
    Diluted EPS-0.140.050.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited