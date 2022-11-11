 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B and A Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore, up 1.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore in September 2022 up 1.7% from Rs. 70.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2022 up 3.34% from Rs. 22.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.32 crore in September 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021.

B and A EPS has increased to Rs. 73.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.33 in September 2021.

B and A shares closed at 306.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 51.53% over the last 12 months.

B and A
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.62 27.63 70.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.62 27.63 70.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.47 10.10 14.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.04 -7.92 1.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.39 17.72 18.18
Depreciation 0.83 0.85 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.16 10.89 12.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.82 -4.01 23.00
Other Income 0.66 0.12 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.49 -3.89 23.14
Interest 0.64 0.70 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.85 -4.60 22.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.85 -4.60 22.11
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.85 -4.60 22.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.85 -4.60 22.11
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 73.71 -14.83 71.33
Diluted EPS 73.71 -14.83 71.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 73.71 -14.83 71.33
Diluted EPS 73.71 -14.83 71.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:23 pm
