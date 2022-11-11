B and A Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore, up 1.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore in September 2022 up 1.7% from Rs. 70.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2022 up 3.34% from Rs. 22.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.32 crore in September 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021.

B and A EPS has increased to Rs. 73.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.33 in September 2021.

B and A shares closed at 306.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 51.53% over the last 12 months.