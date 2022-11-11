English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    B and A Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore, up 1.7% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore in September 2022 up 1.7% from Rs. 70.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2022 up 3.34% from Rs. 22.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.32 crore in September 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021.

    B and A EPS has increased to Rs. 73.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.33 in September 2021.

    B and A shares closed at 306.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 51.53% over the last 12 months.

    B and A
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.6227.6370.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.6227.6370.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.4710.1014.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.04-7.921.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3917.7218.18
    Depreciation0.830.850.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1610.8912.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.82-4.0123.00
    Other Income0.660.120.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.49-3.8923.14
    Interest0.640.701.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.85-4.6022.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.85-4.6022.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.85-4.6022.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.85-4.6022.11
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS73.71-14.8371.33
    Diluted EPS73.71-14.8371.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS73.71-14.8371.33
    Diluted EPS73.71-14.8371.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:23 pm