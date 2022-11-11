B and A Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore, up 1.7% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.62 crore in September 2022 up 1.7% from Rs. 70.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in September 2022 up 3.34% from Rs. 22.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.32 crore in September 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 23.86 crore in September 2021.
B and A EPS has increased to Rs. 73.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 71.33 in September 2021.
B and A shares closed at 306.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 51.53% over the last 12 months.
|B and A
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.62
|27.63
|70.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.62
|27.63
|70.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.47
|10.10
|14.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.04
|-7.92
|1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.39
|17.72
|18.18
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.85
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.16
|10.89
|12.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.82
|-4.01
|23.00
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.12
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.49
|-3.89
|23.14
|Interest
|0.64
|0.70
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.85
|-4.60
|22.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.85
|-4.60
|22.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.85
|-4.60
|22.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.85
|-4.60
|22.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|73.71
|-14.83
|71.33
|Diluted EPS
|73.71
|-14.83
|71.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|73.71
|-14.83
|71.33
|Diluted EPS
|73.71
|-14.83
|71.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited