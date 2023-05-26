English
    B and A Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore in March 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2023 down 14.04% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2022.

    B and A shares closed at 268.40 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.77% returns over the last 6 months and 8.55% over the last 12 months.

    B and A
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.1050.009.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.1050.009.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.9310.362.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.458.503.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6718.8810.17
    Depreciation0.520.940.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.6012.185.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.06-0.85-12.11
    Other Income1.030.400.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.03-0.45-11.72
    Interest0.330.650.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.37-1.10-11.99
    Exceptional Items0.712.95--
    P/L Before Tax-12.651.85-11.99
    Tax1.56--4.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.211.85-16.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.211.85-16.50
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-45.855.96-53.21
    Diluted EPS-45.855.96-53.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-45.855.96-53.21
    Diluted EPS-45.855.96-53.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:20 am