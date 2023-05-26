B and A Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore in March 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2023 down 14.04% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2022.

B and A shares closed at 268.40 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.77% returns over the last 6 months and 8.55% over the last 12 months.