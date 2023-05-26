B and A Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore, up 21.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore in March 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2023 down 14.04% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2022.
B and A shares closed at 268.40 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.77% returns over the last 6 months and 8.55% over the last 12 months.
|B and A
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.10
|50.00
|9.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.10
|50.00
|9.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.93
|10.36
|2.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.45
|8.50
|3.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.67
|18.88
|10.17
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.94
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.60
|12.18
|5.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.06
|-0.85
|-12.11
|Other Income
|1.03
|0.40
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.03
|-0.45
|-11.72
|Interest
|0.33
|0.65
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.37
|-1.10
|-11.99
|Exceptional Items
|0.71
|2.95
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.65
|1.85
|-11.99
|Tax
|1.56
|--
|4.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.21
|1.85
|-16.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.21
|1.85
|-16.50
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.85
|5.96
|-53.21
|Diluted EPS
|-45.85
|5.96
|-53.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.85
|5.96
|-53.21
|Diluted EPS
|-45.85
|5.96
|-53.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited