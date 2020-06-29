B and A Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.09 crore, down 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.09 crore in March 2020 down 17.28% from Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2020 down 37.87% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2020 down 50.12% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2019.

B and A shares closed at 134.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.63% returns over the last 6 months and -4.35% over the last 12 months.