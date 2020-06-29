B and A Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.09 crore, down 17.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.09 crore in March 2020 down 17.28% from Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2020 down 37.87% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2020 down 50.12% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2019.
B and A shares closed at 134.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.63% returns over the last 6 months and -4.35% over the last 12 months.
|B and A
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.09
|44.77
|17.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.09
|44.77
|17.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.60
|7.99
|1.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.50
|7.62
|11.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.14
|16.28
|8.72
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.86
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.75
|10.38
|3.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.61
|1.65
|-9.37
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.52
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.45
|2.16
|-9.25
|Interest
|0.94
|1.15
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.39
|1.01
|-10.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.39
|1.01
|-10.07
|Tax
|-0.65
|--
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.73
|1.01
|-9.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.73
|1.01
|-9.96
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.30
|3.26
|-32.13
|Diluted EPS
|-44.30
|3.26
|-32.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.30
|3.26
|-32.13
|Diluted EPS
|-44.30
|3.26
|-32.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:15 am