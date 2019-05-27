B and A Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.04 crore, up 62.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.04 crore in March 2019 up 62.32% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2019 up 21.11% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2019 up 10.45% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2018.

B and A shares closed at 150.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -38.52% over the last 12 months.