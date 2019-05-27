B and A Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.04 crore, up 62.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.04 crore in March 2019 up 62.32% from Rs. 10.50 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2019 up 21.11% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2019 up 10.45% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2018.
B and A shares closed at 150.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -38.52% over the last 12 months.
|B and A
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.04
|36.60
|10.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.04
|36.60
|10.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.74
|6.57
|1.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.48
|4.94
|6.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.72
|13.98
|7.36
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.87
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.71
|9.47
|5.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.37
|0.76
|-10.37
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.29
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.25
|1.06
|-10.18
|Interest
|0.82
|1.01
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.07
|0.05
|-10.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.07
|0.05
|-10.88
|Tax
|-0.11
|--
|1.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.96
|0.05
|-12.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.96
|0.05
|-12.62
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.13
|0.16
|-40.72
|Diluted EPS
|-32.13
|0.16
|-40.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.13
|0.16
|-40.72
|Diluted EPS
|-32.13
|0.16
|-40.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited