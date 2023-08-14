B and A Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore in June 2023 down 14.98% from Rs. 27.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2023 down 93.03% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2023 down 123.68% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

B and A shares closed at 293.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.69% returns over the last 6 months and 7.05% over the last 12 months.