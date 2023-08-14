English
    B and A Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.49 crore in June 2023 down 14.98% from Rs. 27.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2023 down 93.03% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2023 down 123.68% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

    B and A shares closed at 293.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.69% returns over the last 6 months and 7.05% over the last 12 months.

    B and A
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.4912.1027.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.4912.1027.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.161.9310.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.504.45-7.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.6713.6717.72
    Depreciation0.850.520.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.245.6010.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.92-14.06-4.01
    Other Income0.271.030.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.65-13.03-3.89
    Interest1.220.330.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.87-13.37-4.60
    Exceptional Items--0.71--
    P/L Before Tax-8.87-12.65-4.60
    Tax--1.56--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.87-14.21-4.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.87-14.21-4.60
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-28.62-45.85-14.83
    Diluted EPS-28.62-45.85-14.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-28.62-45.85-14.83
    Diluted EPS-28.62-45.85-14.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

