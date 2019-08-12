B and A Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore in June 2019 up 20.33% from Rs. 18.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2019 down 23.44% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2019 down 48.43% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2018.

B and A shares closed at 124.50 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.97% returns over the last 6 months and -43.67% over the last 12 months.