B and A Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.34 crore, up 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.34 crore in December 2020 up 7.98% from Rs. 44.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in December 2020 up 431.67% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2020 up 141.72% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2019.

B and A EPS has increased to Rs. 17.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2019.

B and A shares closed at 159.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 15.09% over the last 12 months.