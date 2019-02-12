B and A Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.60 crore, down 23.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.60 crore in December 2018 down 23.43% from Rs. 47.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 99.09% from Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2018 down 73.04% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2017.

B and A EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.96 in December 2017.

B and A shares closed at 183.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -37.33% over the last 12 months.