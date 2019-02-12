B and A Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.60 crore, down 23.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.60 crore in December 2018 down 23.43% from Rs. 47.80 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 99.09% from Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2018 down 73.04% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2017.
B and A EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.96 in December 2017.
B and A shares closed at 183.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -37.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|B and A
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.60
|48.42
|47.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.60
|48.42
|47.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.57
|10.45
|6.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.94
|-7.66
|11.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.98
|15.96
|12.99
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.87
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.47
|12.63
|9.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|16.17
|6.38
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.08
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|16.25
|6.53
|Interest
|1.01
|1.03
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|15.22
|5.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|15.22
|5.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|15.22
|5.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|15.22
|5.57
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|49.11
|17.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|49.11
|17.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|49.11
|17.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|49.11
|17.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited