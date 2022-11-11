 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B and A Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore in September 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 106.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in September 2022 down 3.1% from Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.88 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 30.43 crore in September 2021.

B and A EPS has decreased to Rs. 78.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 80.80 in September 2021.

B and A shares closed at 306.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 51.53% over the last 12 months.

B and A
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.56 64.94 106.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.56 64.94 106.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.10 35.51 37.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.89 -7.26 0.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.55 20.37 21.12
Depreciation 1.24 1.20 1.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.54 14.35 16.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.02 0.77 29.00
Other Income 0.62 0.47 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.64 1.24 29.33
Interest 0.96 1.15 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.68 0.08 27.92
Exceptional Items 0.01 0.02 -0.01
P/L Before Tax 26.69 0.10 27.90
Tax 1.65 1.36 1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.04 -1.26 26.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.04 -1.26 26.21
Minority Interest -0.77 -0.94 -1.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.27 -2.20 25.05
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 78.29 -7.10 80.80
Diluted EPS 78.29 -7.10 80.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 78.29 -7.10 80.80
Diluted EPS 78.29 -7.10 80.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #B and A #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:30 am
