B and A Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore in September 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 106.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in September 2022 down 3.1% from Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.88 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 30.43 crore in September 2021.
B and A EPS has decreased to Rs. 78.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 80.80 in September 2021.
B and A shares closed at 306.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 51.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|B and A
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.56
|64.94
|106.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.56
|64.94
|106.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.10
|35.51
|37.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.89
|-7.26
|0.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.55
|20.37
|21.12
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.20
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.54
|14.35
|16.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.02
|0.77
|29.00
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.47
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.64
|1.24
|29.33
|Interest
|0.96
|1.15
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.68
|0.08
|27.92
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|26.69
|0.10
|27.90
|Tax
|1.65
|1.36
|1.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.04
|-1.26
|26.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.04
|-1.26
|26.21
|Minority Interest
|-0.77
|-0.94
|-1.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.27
|-2.20
|25.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|78.29
|-7.10
|80.80
|Diluted EPS
|78.29
|-7.10
|80.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|78.29
|-7.10
|80.80
|Diluted EPS
|78.29
|-7.10
|80.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
