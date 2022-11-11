English
    B and A Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore in September 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 106.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in September 2022 down 3.1% from Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.88 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 30.43 crore in September 2021.

    B and A EPS has decreased to Rs. 78.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 80.80 in September 2021.

    B and A shares closed at 306.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 51.53% over the last 12 months.

    B and A
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.5664.94106.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.5664.94106.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.1035.5137.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.89-7.260.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.5520.3721.12
    Depreciation1.241.201.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5414.3516.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.020.7729.00
    Other Income0.620.470.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.641.2429.33
    Interest0.961.151.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.680.0827.92
    Exceptional Items0.010.02-0.01
    P/L Before Tax26.690.1027.90
    Tax1.651.361.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.04-1.2626.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.04-1.2626.21
    Minority Interest-0.77-0.94-1.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.27-2.2025.05
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.29-7.1080.80
    Diluted EPS78.29-7.1080.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.29-7.1080.80
    Diluted EPS78.29-7.1080.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

