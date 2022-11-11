B and A Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore in September 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 106.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in September 2022 down 3.1% from Rs. 25.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.88 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 30.43 crore in September 2021.

B and A EPS has decreased to Rs. 78.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 80.80 in September 2021.

B and A shares closed at 306.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 51.53% over the last 12 months.