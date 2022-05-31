 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B and A Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.79 crore, down 9.47% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.79 crore in March 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 45.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2022 down 3.41% from Rs. 14.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2021.

B and A shares closed at 246.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and 14.53% over the last 12 months.

B and A
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.79 97.84 45.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.79 97.84 45.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.86 31.95 16.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.83 8.23 14.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.88 22.13 14.03
Depreciation 1.12 1.02 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.39 14.27 10.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.30 20.24 -11.98
Other Income 0.85 0.26 1.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.45 20.50 -10.28
Interest 0.49 0.89 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.95 19.61 -11.23
Exceptional Items -0.03 0.03 -0.01
P/L Before Tax -8.98 19.64 -11.25
Tax 5.64 0.94 3.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.62 18.70 -14.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.62 18.70 -14.45
Minority Interest -0.54 -- -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.16 18.70 -14.66
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -48.90 59.94 -47.28
Diluted EPS -48.90 59.94 -47.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -48.90 59.94 -47.28
Diluted EPS -48.90 59.94 -47.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:21 am
