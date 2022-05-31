B and A Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.79 crore, down 9.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.79 crore in March 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 45.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2022 down 3.41% from Rs. 14.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2021.
B and A shares closed at 246.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and 14.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|B and A
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.79
|97.84
|45.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.79
|97.84
|45.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.86
|31.95
|16.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.83
|8.23
|14.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.88
|22.13
|14.03
|Depreciation
|1.12
|1.02
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.39
|14.27
|10.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.30
|20.24
|-11.98
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.26
|1.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.45
|20.50
|-10.28
|Interest
|0.49
|0.89
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.95
|19.61
|-11.23
|Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.98
|19.64
|-11.25
|Tax
|5.64
|0.94
|3.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.62
|18.70
|-14.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.62
|18.70
|-14.45
|Minority Interest
|-0.54
|--
|-0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.16
|18.70
|-14.66
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-48.90
|59.94
|-47.28
|Diluted EPS
|-48.90
|59.94
|-47.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-48.90
|59.94
|-47.28
|Diluted EPS
|-48.90
|59.94
|-47.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited