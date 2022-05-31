B and A Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.79 crore, down 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.79 crore in March 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 45.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2022 down 3.41% from Rs. 14.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022 up 21.44% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2021.

B and A shares closed at 246.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and 14.53% over the last 12 months.