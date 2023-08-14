B and A Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore, down 16.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore in June 2023 down 16.35% from Rs. 64.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2023 down 254.42% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 down 255.33% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

B and A shares closed at 293.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.69% returns over the last 6 months and 7.05% over the last 12 months.