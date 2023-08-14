English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    B and A Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore, down 16.35% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore in June 2023 down 16.35% from Rs. 64.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2023 down 254.42% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 down 255.33% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

    B and A shares closed at 293.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.69% returns over the last 6 months and 7.05% over the last 12 months.

    B and A
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.3338.4264.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.3338.4264.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9521.6935.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.322.52-7.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.6416.5920.37
    Depreciation1.311.421.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.438.4814.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.69-12.270.77
    Other Income0.601.240.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.10-11.031.24
    Interest1.670.571.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.76-11.600.08
    Exceptional Items-0.010.690.02
    P/L Before Tax-6.77-10.900.10
    Tax0.612.911.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.38-13.81-1.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.38-13.81-1.26
    Minority Interest-0.42-0.12-0.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.81-13.93-2.20
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.18-44.94-7.10
    Diluted EPS-25.18-44.94-7.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.18-44.94-7.10
    Diluted EPS-25.18-44.94-7.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #B and A #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!