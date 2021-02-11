B and A Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.33 crore, up 19.07% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 11:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.33 crore in December 2020 up 19.07% from Rs. 62.42 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2020 up 206.67% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2020 up 90.88% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2019.
B and A EPS has increased to Rs. 23.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.75 in December 2019.
B and A shares closed at 159.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 15.09% over the last 12 months.
|B and A
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.33
|-45.98
|42.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|74.87
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.33
|28.89
|42.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.52
|11.28
|20.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.38
|12.83
|-6.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.80
|11.13
|16.84
|Depreciation
|1.20
|1.02
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.84
|5.56
|11.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.59
|-12.92
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.38
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.73
|-12.55
|0.06
|Interest
|1.31
|1.06
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.42
|-13.61
|-1.50
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|9.44
|-13.65
|-1.46
|Tax
|1.28
|-0.94
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.16
|-12.71
|-2.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.16
|-12.70
|-2.26
|Minority Interest
|-0.79
|-0.30
|-0.59
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.37
|-13.00
|-2.85
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|73.17
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.78
|-40.98
|-7.30
|Diluted EPS
|23.78
|--
|-7.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.78
|-40.98
|-7.30
|Diluted EPS
|23.78
|--
|-7.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited