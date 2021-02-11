B and A Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.33 crore, up 19.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.33 crore in December 2020 up 19.07% from Rs. 62.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2020 up 206.67% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.93 crore in December 2020 up 90.88% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2019.

B and A EPS has increased to Rs. 23.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.75 in December 2019.

B and A shares closed at 159.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 15.09% over the last 12 months.