Ayoki Mercan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 1650% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 1650% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 118.79% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Ayoki Mercan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.