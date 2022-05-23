Ayoki Mercan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 64.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 64.54% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 97.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Ayoki Mercan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2021.