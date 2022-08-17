 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ayoki Mercan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 45.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ayoki Mercan are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 45.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 345.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

 

Ayoki Mercan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.04 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.04 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 -- 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.00 0.01
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.00 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.00 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.00 0.01
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.00 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.00 0.01
Equity Share Capital 0.25 0.25 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 0.02 0.42
Diluted EPS -0.87 -- 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 0.02 0.42
Diluted EPS -0.87 -- 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

