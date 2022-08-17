Ayoki Mercan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 45.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 45.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 345.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.