Ayoki Mercan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 79300% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ayoki Mercan are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 79300% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 3.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

 

Ayoki Mercan
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.000.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.080.000.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.000.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.01
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.040.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.06-0.02
Other Income0.000.030.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.03-0.02
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.03-0.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.03-0.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.03-0.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.03-0.02
Equity Share Capital0.250.250.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.73-1.22-0.76
Diluted EPS-0.73-1.22-0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.73-1.22-0.76
Diluted EPS-0.73-1.22-0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:33 am

