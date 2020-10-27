AYM Syntex Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 212.36 crore, down 21.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.36 crore in September 2020 down 21.1% from Rs. 269.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2020 down 59.29% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.06 crore in September 2020 down 16.43% from Rs. 25.20 crore in September 2019.

AYM Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2019.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 26.90 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 76.39% returns over the last 6 months and -19.10% over the last 12 months.