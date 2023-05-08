AYM Syntex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 329.60 crore, down 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.60 crore in March 2023 down 18.68% from Rs. 405.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 93.56% from Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.62 crore in March 2023 down 50.06% from Rs. 45.29 crore in March 2022.

AYM Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2022.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 71.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.28% returns over the last 6 months and -44.22% over the last 12 months.