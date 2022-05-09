 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AYM Syntex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AYM Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore in March 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 349.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2022 down 25.61% from Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.29 crore in March 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 43.40 crore in March 2021.

AYM Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2021.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 127.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 149.07% over the last 12 months.

AYM Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 405.31 400.89 349.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 405.31 400.89 349.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.13 241.33 207.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.47 -10.04 -22.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.35 16.91 16.58
Depreciation 13.70 12.80 10.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.12 108.48 106.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.48 31.41 31.49
Other Income 2.11 0.06 1.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.59 31.47 33.03
Interest 9.53 9.04 8.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.06 22.43 24.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.06 22.43 24.57
Tax 8.09 8.06 5.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.97 14.37 18.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.97 14.37 18.78
Equity Share Capital 50.15 50.15 50.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.79 2.86 3.66
Diluted EPS 2.75 2.82 3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.79 2.86 3.66
Diluted EPS 2.75 2.82 3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

