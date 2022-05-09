AYM Syntex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore in March 2022 up 15.9% from Rs. 349.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2022 down 25.61% from Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.29 crore in March 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 43.40 crore in March 2021.

AYM Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2021.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 127.65 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 149.07% over the last 12 months.